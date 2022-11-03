Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,458 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.48 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

