Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 852 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 251.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 953,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in KBR by 1,212.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 447,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 159.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 213,749 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.