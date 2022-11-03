Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,891 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $273.94 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

