Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after buying an additional 428,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

