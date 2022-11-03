Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $79,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $843.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

