Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 75,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

AYI opened at $180.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

