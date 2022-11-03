Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,666 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $143.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

