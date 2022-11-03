Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 163,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of 230.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

