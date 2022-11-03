Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

