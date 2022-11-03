Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,708 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

