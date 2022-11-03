Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,240 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zumiez by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,491 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Zumiez by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,941 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

