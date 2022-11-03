Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

