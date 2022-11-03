Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Insider Activity at Cable One

Cable One Trading Down 3.7 %

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO opened at $813.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $730.44 and a 12 month high of $1,869.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

