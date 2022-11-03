Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,928 shares of company stock worth $319,401 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.