Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -141.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

