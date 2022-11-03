Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.01. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

