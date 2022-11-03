Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LHC Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.