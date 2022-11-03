Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

