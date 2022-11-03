Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth $2,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

