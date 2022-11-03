Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 261.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $793,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

CAR stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.61.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

