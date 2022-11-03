Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.2 %

OHI stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

