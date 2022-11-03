Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 591.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

