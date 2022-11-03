Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,786,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

