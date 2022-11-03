Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 684.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $779.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.41. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

