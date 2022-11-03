Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $457.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.45. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

