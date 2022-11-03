Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.