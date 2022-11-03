Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 468,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 146,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sanofi by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

