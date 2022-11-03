Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,555 shares of company stock valued at $516,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.