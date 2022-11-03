Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDFS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.43.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

