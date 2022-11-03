Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CTS by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTS opened at $40.48 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

