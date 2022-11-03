Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.