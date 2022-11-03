Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3,753.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE:KN opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

