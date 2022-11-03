Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

NYSE WEX opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $183.38.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

