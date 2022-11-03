Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:X opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

