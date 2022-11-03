Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

