Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,303,752.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

