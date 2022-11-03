Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,183 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Roku by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Roku by 91.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Roku by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Roku Price Performance

Roku Profile

Shares of ROKU opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $314.70. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

