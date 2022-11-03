Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.7 %

FNB opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.55.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.