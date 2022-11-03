Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univest Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Univest Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

