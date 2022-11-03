Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

