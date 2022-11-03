Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.