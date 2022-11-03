Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,117 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 263,377 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $9.35 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

