Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,968 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

