Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 364,439 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

