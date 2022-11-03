Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 382,930 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Shares of RNR opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

