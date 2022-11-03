Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,973 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 189,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 42.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

