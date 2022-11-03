Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

