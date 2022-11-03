Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

