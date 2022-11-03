Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SP stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

