Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Ouster has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 263.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. Research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,914 shares of company stock valued at $55,267 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ouster by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ouster by 59.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,610,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 974,248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ouster by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ouster by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,061,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

